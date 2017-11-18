APSU Football vs. Eastern Illinois game time changed to 5:00pm

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Due to the threat of inclement weather, today’s kickoff between Austin Peay State University football and Eastern Illinois at Fortera Stadium has been moved back to 5:00pm CST.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:00pm, but with the interests and safety of players, fans and officials in mind, the game has been moved back one hour.

Numerous events remain scheduled for today’s game including Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day. All activities have also been pushed back one hour.

Sections

Topics