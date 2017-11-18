APSU Women’s Basketball hosts Trevecca Trojans Sunday

|
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team completes their two-game homestand 4:30pm, Sunday, November 19th, 2017 as the Trevecca Trojans make their way to the Dunn Center for the third straight season.
The Govs showed their poise under pressure, Tuesday, overcoming a 15-point first-half deficit to pull away from Christian Brothers, 73-50, in home opener.
Senior Bri Williams and freshman Brianah Ferby led the way for the Governors, each scoring 16 points, with Williams tacking on four assists and four steals and Ferby pulling in a pair of steals and rebounds.
Senior Brianne Alexander spearheaded Tuesday’s comeback with a dominant second quarter, as the Govs scored 23 points to cut the lead to single digits going into halftime. Alexander scored six points in the paint and completed a three-point play on a drive to the basket just before the end of the period giving the Govs all the momentum going into the break.
Austin Peay held Christian Brothers to 14 points in the second half, scoring 46 points along the way. The Govs forced Christian Brothers into 24 turnovers converting 28 points off those turnovers, while only coughing up the ball 15 times during the game and only four times in the second half.
The Governors are facing a young Trojan squad with only one senior on the roster. The Trojans are 2-1 on the season having beaten Alabama-Huntsville with a late push to win by three and Quincy University in double overtime.
Last time against the Trojans
Austin Peay has faced Trevecca three times in program history boasting a 3-0 record. The Governors have faced Trevecca twice in the last two years under head coach David Midlick, winning both contests in Clarksville by a double-digit margin.
APSU Storylines
Bench Benefits
Racking up Rebounds
Offensive Production
Alexander is taking advantage of her starting role after the graduation of last year’s starting front court. She dominated down low in the third quarter against Christian Brothers scoring seven of her 13 points in the second quarter as the Govs stormed back after being down 15 midway through the second.
First Start
Three for Peay
