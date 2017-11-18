APSU Women’s Basketball hosts Trevecca Trojans Sunday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team completes their two-game homestand 4:30pm, Sunday, November 19th, 2017 as the Trevecca Trojans make their way to the Dunn Center for the third straight season.

The Govs showed their poise under pressure, Tuesday, overcoming a 15-point first-half deficit to pull away from Christian Brothers, 73-50, in home opener.

Senior Bri Williams and freshman Brianah Ferby led the way for the Governors, each scoring 16 points, with Williams tacking on four assists and four steals and Ferby pulling in a pair of steals and rebounds.

Senior Brianne Alexander spearheaded Tuesday’s comeback with a dominant second quarter, as the Govs scored 23 points to cut the lead to single digits going into halftime. Alexander scored six points in the paint and completed a three-point play on a drive to the basket just before the end of the period giving the Govs all the momentum going into the break.

Austin Peay held Christian Brothers to 14 points in the second half, scoring 46 points along the way. The Govs forced Christian Brothers into 24 turnovers converting 28 points off those turnovers, while only coughing up the ball 15 times during the game and only four times in the second half.

The Governors are facing a young Trojan squad with only one senior on the roster. The Trojans are 2-1 on the season having beaten Alabama-Huntsville with a late push to win by three and Quincy University in double overtime.

Last time against the Trojans

Austin Peay has faced Trevecca three times in program history boasting a 3-0 record. The Governors have faced Trevecca twice in the last two years under head coach David Midlick, winning both contests in Clarksville by a double-digit margin.

APSU Storylines

Bench Benefits

The Governors continue to get production from their bench players as 36 of Tuesday night’s 73 points came from the bench, with Ferby scoring 16 and recording two steals and two rebounds, while Shelbe Piggie added 11 points and three rebounds.

Racking up Rebounds

After only pulling in 23 rebounds against Butler (11/11), the Govs had 37 rebounds against Christian Brothers with Alexander and junior Keisha Gregory gathering eight a piece to led the Govs.

Offensive Production

The Govs are getting offensive production from all areas of the court as four different Governors scored in double digits against Christian Brothers: Alexander (13), Williams (16), Ferby (16) and Piggie (11).

First Start

Junior transfer Michaela Campbell earned her first start as a Gov against Christian Brothers. She is the second player to earn their first start at Austin Peay this season.

Three for Peay

The Governors went 0-7 from behind the arc in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game, but heated up after halftime hitting 8 threes on their next 16 attempts.

