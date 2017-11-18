SpiritFest offers Family Fun Activities before Clarksville’s Lighted Christmas Parade

Clarksville, TN – The 3rd Annual SpiritFest, a holiday event from 2:00pm until 5:00pm on Saturday, December 2nd, 2017, will offer a bounty of free activities, including visits with Santa Claus, rides on the International Express Bus, four kids’ inflatables, live music on the new Downtown Commons stage, ice skating, art and gift markets, food trucks and a live nativity with animals.

It will start three hours before Clarksville’s 58th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade, which will pass by its location in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

SpiritFest will take place at its organizers’ facilities and grounds: First Presbyterian Church at 213 Main Street and Trinity Episcopal Church at 317 Franklin Street.

To make navigation easy for attendees, an event map and schedule is available at www.SpiritFestDowntown.com

Also, during the event, maps and schedules will be available at an information table in the First Presbyterian parking lot.

During the event, guests may use the Planning Commission parking lot on Main street and the APSU parking lot on the corner of Main Street and Fourth Street (and get an early parking spot for the parade).

SpiritFest’s grand finale will take place at 4:00pm when Fort Campbell’s own “101st Brass Band” will take the new Downtown Commons stage for a one-hour performance. Minutes later, the parade will enter Historic Downtown Clarksville.

“This combination of SpiritFest and the parade will lend joy and splendor to the holiday season,” said Rev. Gregory L. Glover, FPC pastor. “So many organizations, businesses and individuals have pitched in to provide activities and diversions in the heart of our city for, literally, every age group to enjoy.”

This year’s sponsors include Runyon & Runyon Attorneys, Two Rivers Company, Morgan Contractors, Hand Family Companies, Jack B. Turner & Associates, F&M Bank, Tennessee Arts Commission, Edward’s Steak House, The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, Roxy Regional Theater, Signs Now, BLF Marketing, Jenkins & Wynne, Clarksville Pediatric Dentistry and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

Sections

Topics