Tennessee Consumer Affairs Offers Tips to Help Consumers Avoid Holiday Purchase Return Hassles

Nashville, TN – With the holiday shopping season underway, many Tennesseans are gearing up to score discount deals on Black Friday (November 24th, 2017) and Cyber Monday (November 27th, 2017).

Whether giving or receiving gifts, it’s always important to be aware of a store’s return policy to prevent hassles and headaches at the cash register.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Consumer Affairs encourages Tennesseans to keep the following store return tips in mind to help reduce stress this holiday season.

Store Return Tips

Remember to get gift receipts before checking out and keep your receipts. While stores may still accept a return without a receipt, you may only be eligible for store credit at the current or last know selling price. Receipts can also speed up the return process.

Check for special return policies before you purchase. Especially for custom orders, electronics, and large appliances. Some items may be final sale and not eligible for return unless there’s a product defect. Stores should indicate that items categorized as “final sale,” “non-returnable,” or “non-refundable” will not be accepted for return.

Know the store’s return period. Some stores will offer special return periods for items purchased during the holiday season and can vary by product category. Be sure to mark your calendar so you don’t miss the date.

Avoid removing tags for gifting. You may consider marking out or removing the price portion of the tag, but ensure the barcode and other necessary information remains attached. Most stores require items to still have tags attached, be unworn or unused, and show no signs of being cleaned to be eligible for return.

For more consumer tips, or to file a complaint about store returns, visit www.tn.gov/consumer

