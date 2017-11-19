APSU Women’s Basketball gets 80-72 win over Trevecca

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – With a second-quarter comeback, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team topped Trevecca 80-72, Sunday, at the Dunn Center.

Despite a late start, Austin Peay (2-1) did not miss a beat.

Trevecca came out in a zone defense, respecting the inside threat of freshman Kelen Kenol and senior Brianne Alexander, but redshirt junior Falon Baker forced the Trojans to retreat into man-to-man defense after draining a three-pointer on the Govs first possession.

Baker scored eight points in the first quarter, finishing with 15 overall pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.

In the second quarter, the Govs let the Trojans get out to a nine-point lead, before senior point guard Bri Williams and Kenol took control of the Governors offense scoring four points each. The Govs pulled in nine defensive rebounds refusing to give the Trojans many second-chance opportunities.

Williams even took a defensive rebound coast-to-coast as time expired pulling the Governors back within one point as the half ended 41-40.

The Governors spread the Trojans defensively in the second half and Kenol and Williams made them pay inside. Williams scored four points in the paint, while Kenol pulled in two rebounds with four points as the Governors went on an 8-0 run to open the third quarter.

The Governors traded baskets with the Trojans through much of the fourth quarter, but Baker had a late steal where she found Williams in transition for a three-point dagger that gave the Govs their largest lead, 76-63. The Govs rode the lead to their second-straight win in the Dunn Center.

Bri Williams had a career-high 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists. The front court duo of Alexander and Kenol won the battle down low, each finishing with 10 points and four rebounds.

Freshman guard Brianah Ferby scored all 12 bench points for the Governors, completing her career high 22-minute appearance shooting 50 percent from the field with three assists and one steal.

Game Notes

Austin Peay remains undefeated against Trevecca improving to 4-0 all-time.

Six Governors scored in double figures: Williams (17), Baker (15), Gregory (11), Alexander (10) and Kenol (10).

The last time six Governors score in double digits was November 16th, 2015 against Trevecca.

Baker led the team in assists with four, it is her 18th career game with three or more assists.

All five of the Govs starters had at least 10 points and four rebounds.

The Governors shot 50 percent from the floor for the first time this season.

The Govs scored a season high 9 threes and had a season low 11 turnovers.

Catching up with coach Midlick

Offensive Balance:

“I am pleased that we had balanced scoring, with six in double figures, you can’t ask for anything more than that. At this point in the year to have 11 turnovers and six in double figures showed we were unselfish and moved the basketball well.”

Defensive Adjustments:

“I thought there were some bright spots in our defense, like when we made a run in the first half to cut the deficit, and then in the second half when we jumped out to a 13-point lead. We had a lot of consecutive stops and contested shots without fouling, but then we went back to where we weren’t as intense and aggressive. There were definitely bright spots to build on, then some pieces we need to work on.”

Next Up for APSU Women’s Basketball



The Govs will have a quick turnaround, as they return to the court 11:00am, Tuesday, in Huntsville, AL against Alabama A&M.

