Downtown Clarksville Holiday Open House set for Saturday, November 25th
Clarksville, TN – The holidays are in full swing with the annual Holiday Open House and Small Business Saturday on November 25th, 2017. The businesses in Historic Downtown Clarksville invite you to stop by during regular business hours and enjoy some refreshments, door prizes and some special discounts.
Take advantage of this special day to enjoy the unhurried pace of shopping, where you will find some of Clarksville’s most unique, independently owned shops.
Those businesses include:
And enjoy these businesses for a bite to eat:
Saturday November 25th will be your chance to get some great bargains, do some early Christmas shopping, enjoy some refreshments and do your part to ‘Shop Local”.
