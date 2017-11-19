Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Downtown Clarksville Holiday Open House set for Saturday, November 25th

November 19, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Historic Downtown ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The holidays are in full swing with the annual Holiday Open House and Small Business Saturday on November 25th, 2017.  The businesses in Historic Downtown Clarksville invite you to stop by during regular business hours and enjoy some refreshments, door prizes and some special discounts. 

Take advantage of this special day to enjoy the unhurried pace of shopping, where you will find some of Clarksville’s most unique, independently owned shops.

Downtown Clarksville Holiday Open House

 

Those businesses include:

  • Rogate’s Boutique
    20% OFF all purchases
  • Roxy Regional Theatre
    $25.00 Discount on Season 35 10 packs and see “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
  • Seasons: The Museum Store
    10% OFF the entire store
  • Couture Crush
    25% OFF entire purchase
  • Mildred & Mables
    $10.00 OFF any $50.00 purchase & $20.00 OFF any $100.00 purchase
  • Downtown Artists Co-op
    FREE cookies and spicy apple cider
  • Journey’s Eye Studio
    Draw your own discount for any purchase
  • Horsefeathers Pottery & Art Studio
    Paint three ornaments @ $25.00 and get fourth FREE
    25% off Vintage Christmas Trees
  • Bink’s Outfitters
    80% off all Remaining Spring & Summer Items
  • Sacer & Savive
    Buy One, Get One 50% OFF
  • Downtown Commons – Ice Skating
    $10.00 Adults/children (including skate rental)

And enjoy these businesses for a bite to eat:

  • Edward’s Steakhouse
  • The Blackhorse Pub and Brewery
  • Yada, Yada, Yada Deli
  • Roux Clarksville
  • Hot Pita

Saturday November 25th will be your chance to get some great bargains, do some early Christmas shopping, enjoy some refreshments and do your part to ‘Shop Local”.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives