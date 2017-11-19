Downtown Clarksville Holiday Open House set for Saturday, November 25th

Clarksville, TN – The holidays are in full swing with the annual Holiday Open House and Small Business Saturday on November 25th, 2017. The businesses in Historic Downtown Clarksville invite you to stop by during regular business hours and enjoy some refreshments, door prizes and some special discounts.

Take advantage of this special day to enjoy the unhurried pace of shopping, where you will find some of Clarksville’s most unique, independently owned shops.

Those businesses include:

Rogate’s Boutique

20% OFF all purchases

20% OFF all purchases Roxy Regional Theatre

$25.00 Discount on Season 35 10 packs and see “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

$25.00 Discount on Season 35 10 packs and see “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Seasons: The Museum Store

10% OFF the entire store

10% OFF the entire store Couture Crush

25% OFF entire purchase

25% OFF entire purchase Mildred & Mables

$10.00 OFF any $50.00 purchase & $20.00 OFF any $100.00 purchase

$10.00 OFF any $50.00 purchase & $20.00 OFF any $100.00 purchase Downtown Artists Co-op

FREE cookies and spicy apple cider

FREE cookies and spicy apple cider Journey’s Eye Studio

Draw your own discount for any purchase

Draw your own discount for any purchase Horsefeathers Pottery & Art Studio

Paint three ornaments @ $25.00 and get fourth FREE

25% off Vintage Christmas Trees

Paint three ornaments @ $25.00 and get fourth FREE 25% off Vintage Christmas Trees Bink’s Outfitters

80% off all Remaining Spring & Summer Items

80% off all Remaining Spring & Summer Items Sacer & Savive

Buy One, Get One 50% OFF

Buy One, Get One 50% OFF Downtown Commons – Ice Skating

$10.00 Adults/children (including skate rental)

And enjoy these businesses for a bite to eat:

Edward’s Steakhouse

The Blackhorse Pub and Brewery

Yada, Yada, Yada Deli

Roux Clarksville

Hot Pita

Saturday November 25th will be your chance to get some great bargains, do some early Christmas shopping, enjoy some refreshments and do your part to ‘Shop Local”.

Sections

Topics