Nashville Predators defeat Colorado Avalanche 5-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Predators overcame a terrible, penalty filled first period to bounce back and defeat the Colorado Avalanche, 5-2 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Nashville penalty killers were busy to start the game, having to kill 11 minutes of penalty time, and survive the offensive rush of Colorado to finish the first twenty minutes with a 1-0 lead. Craig Smith gave the Predators the lead as five different Predators would score on the night.

Nashville was coming off a disappointing loss at Minnesota that saw them with the lead on several occasions, but a late game slump allowed the Wild to win, 6-4.

Colton Sissons made it 2-0 at the nine minute mark of the second period, and Anthony Bitetto made it 3-0 at 10:38 with a bullet from the top of the left circle.

Pekka Rinne was the man of the night though, stopping 29 shots, but none more important than the ones in the first period when Nashville was short-handed for most of the period.

Mattias Ekholm made it 4-0 at the 8 minute mark of the second period, notching him a score in his last three games. Viktor Arvidsson gave the Preds a 5-0 lead in the third period, marking the eighth time he’s scored this year.

Nashville was unable to preserve the shut-out though as Colorado managed two goals before time ran out.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said in his post-game press conference that Pekka Rinne was their best penalty killer and he had confidence in his penalty killers.

“He has to be our best penalty-killer, and I thought he was. I certainly had confidence in the penalty-killers and in the penalty kill itself.”

Nashville will host Winnipeg on Monday night, then Montreal on Wednesday. Game times are 7:00pm.

