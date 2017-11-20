|
APSU Basketball’s Terry Taylor named OVC Freshman of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team freshman forward Terry Taylor has been named adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week.
Taylor averaged 15.3 ppg in three appearances last week, piecing together back-to-back double-doubles in his first two regular-season home appearances.
He was one of five Govs in double figures in Austin Peay’s home-opening 109-50 thumping of Oakland City, teaming with senior Averyl Ugba to become the first APSU teammates with a double-double in the same game since January 21st, 2017.
Against UNC Asheville, Taylor put the Govs on his back during the late stages of the game, carrying Austin Peay into overtime. His layup with 5.7 seconds left in regulation sent the Govs into overtime, and was part of his game-high 29-point, 10-rebound performance, making him the first Gov since Chris Horton (February 14th-16th, 2013) with back-to-back double-double outings as a freshman.
Taylor is the first Governor to earn Freshman of the Week honors from the conference since another Bowling Green native, Chris Porter-Bunton, earned the honor for the final week of the 2015-16 regular season.
Also earning weekly honors from the OVC were Belmont’s Dylan Windler (Player) and SIU Edwardsville’s Daniel Kinchen (Newcomer).
Taylor and the Govs host Bethel at Fort Campbell’s Shaw Physical Fitness Center, Wednesday, in their final pre-Thanksgiving tilt.
