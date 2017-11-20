APSU Football coach Will Healy picked as finalist for STATS Eddie Robinson Award

|
Chicago, IL – Austin Peay State University head football coach Will Healy has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, given annually to the top football coach in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) by STATS.
The Eddie Robinson award is named after legendary Grambling head coach and is in its 31st season.
A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will select the recipient.
Two previous Ohio Valley Conference coaches have won the award, including Murray State’s Houston Nutt in 1995 and Southeast Missouri’s Tony Samuel in 2010.
In his second season, Healy took a team that had won just one of its previous 48 games and led the team to an 8-4 overall record and 7-1 OVC mark. The eight wins tied a program record (established by the 1977 Championship team), while the seven conference wins were the most in school history.
Complete List of Finalists:
Mike Ayers, Wofford
Al Bagnoli, Columbia,
Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State
Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T
Kevin Callahan, Monmouth
Dave Cecchini, Valparaiso
Curt Cignetti, Elon
Charlie Fisher, Western Illinois
John Grass, Jacksonville State
Will Healy, Austin Peay
Mike Houston, James Madison
Dan Hunt, Colgate
Chris Klieman, North Dakota State
Mike London, Howard
Fred McNair, Alcorn State
Tim Rebowe, Nicholls
Pete Rossomando, Central Connecticut State
Damario Warren, Southern Utah
