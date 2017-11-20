APSU Football coach Will Healy picked as finalist for STATS Eddie Robinson Award

APSU Sports Information

Chicago, IL – Austin Peay State University head football coach Will Healy has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, given annually to the top football coach in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) by STATS.

The Eddie Robinson award is named after legendary Grambling head coach and is in its 31st season.

A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will select the recipient.

Two previous Ohio Valley Conference coaches have won the award, including Murray State’s Houston Nutt in 1995 and Southeast Missouri’s Tony Samuel in 2010.

In his second season, Healy took a team that had won just one of its previous 48 games and led the team to an 8-4 overall record and 7-1 OVC mark. The eight wins tied a program record (established by the 1977 Championship team), while the seven conference wins were the most in school history.

Complete List of Finalists:

Mike Ayers, Wofford

Al Bagnoli, Columbia,

Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State

Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T

Kevin Callahan, Monmouth

Dave Cecchini, Valparaiso

Curt Cignetti, Elon

Charlie Fisher, Western Illinois

John Grass, Jacksonville State

Will Healy, Austin Peay

Mike Houston, James Madison

Dan Hunt, Colgate

Chris Klieman, North Dakota State

Mike London, Howard

Fred McNair, Alcorn State

Tim Rebowe, Nicholls

Pete Rossomando, Central Connecticut State

Damario Warren, Southern Utah

Sections

Topics