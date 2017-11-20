APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Alabama A&M, Tuesday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes their two-game winning streak on the road 11:00am, Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 tip against Alabama A&M.

The Govs are coming off their two-game home stand, in which they defeated Christian Brothers (11/14) 73-50 and Trevecca 80-72, Sunday.

The Governors are averaging 69.0 points per game shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

Typically strong defense is the hallmark of Governors basketball, but it was the offense that stole the show Sunday night as six Govs scored in double digits.

Senior Bri Williams led the way with 17 points, as Falon Baker (15), Brianah Ferby (12), Keisha Gregory, Brianne Alexander and Kelen Kenol (10) all contributed to the balanced offense.

The Govs came out strong shooting 58.8 percent from the floor in the first period, hitting four three-point shots. Baker went 3-5 from the field nailing two shots from behind the arc. Ferby added five points in the first quarter dishing out two assists in her six minutes coming off the bench.

It was Williams and Kenol that led the Governors in the second quarter each scoring four points, with Williams driving coast-to-coast in the final six second of the quarter to bring the Govs within one (41-40) heading into the half.

Despite going cold midway through the second half, the Govs outscored Trevecca 40-31, as they pulled away from the Trojans in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Bri Williams hardly left the court playing 38 minutes and setting the Governors offense in her career-high performance.

The Govs are facing a team that also thrives on defensive stops as the Bulldogs average 6.7 steals per game, forcing opponents into 17 turnovers and converting them into 12.9 points per game. Austin Peay forwards Brianne Alexander and Kelen Kenol will have their work cut out for them underneath as Alabama A&M center Ashlyn Dotson averages 15.9 points per game shooting 64.5 percent from the field.

Last Time against the Bulldogs

Austin Peay has not faced Alabama A&M since 2012, when the Governors earned their second win in T.M. Elmore Gymnasium, defeating the Bulldogs 67-54. This is Austin Peay’s first meeting against the Bulldogs under head coach David Midlick.

APSU Storylines

Unfamiliar Foes

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball faces Alabama A&M for the fifth time in program history, and the first time under head coah David Midlick. The Govs lead the series 3-1, with their only loss coming in 2011 when the Bulldogs topped the Govs 80-68 in the Dunn Center.

Career Highs

Senior Bri Williams usually shines in the defensive statistics, but Sunday showed her offensive prowess­­ 17 points-she score 7-of-13 from the field.

Front Court Duo

Alexander and freshmen Kelen Kenol are running the Govs front court, as each scored 10 points and had four rebounds in the Govs win against Trevecca.

Balanced Offense

Six Governors scored in double figures against Trevecca. The last time six players had 10 or more points was Nov. 16, 2015 when the Governors beat Trevecca at home 97-75.

