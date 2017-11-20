APSU’s Jaison Williams named STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Finalist

APSU Sports Information

Chicago, IL – Austin Peay State University football team defensive lineman Jaison Williams has been named a STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Finalist, announced Monday, November 20th, 2017.

The Buck Buchanan award is given out annually to the most outstanding defensive player in Football Championship Subdivision football dating back to 1995.

No player from the OVC has ever won the award, which is now in its 22nd season.

Williams, a native of Trussville, AL, was dominant this season, leading a Governors pass rush that has amassed 24 sacks on the year.

Williams accounts for 9.5 of those alone, tying for third in the OVC in that category. He was selected as the OVC Defensive Player of the Week and TSWA Defensive Player of the Week on October 1st.

