Clarksville Gas and Water reports Section of Franklin Street Closed
Monday, November 20th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed a section of Franklin Street from University Avenue to Childers Street to replace water service lines.
Motorists will be redirected to University Avenue, Commerce Street and South Fifth Street to avoid the work zone.
The utility work is anticipated to be finished and the reopened to through traffic by approximately 2:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
