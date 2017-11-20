Clarksville Police arrest Devone Clement who is on Probation for break in on Hornberger Lane

Clarksville, TN – A man who is no stranger to Clarksville Police and already on probation has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail again. Devone Maurice Clement was developed as a suspect by Detective Bradley after a November 9th, 2017 break in of a business on Hornberger Lane.

There were multiple vehicles broken into and a 2011 Honda Accord stolen.

The Honda Accord was recovered at a convenience store on Dover Road. It had been abandoned on the parking lot.

Clement was located and taken in custody at a residence on Notgrass Road.

On Monday, November 20th, 2017, Devone Maurice Clement, 30, was booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with Vehicle Burglary x 6, Burglary of a Business, Auto Theft, Driving on Revoked License and Violation of Probation. Bond is set at $210,000.

Clement has a long criminal history involving Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest, Traffic violations, Drugs and Probation violations.

