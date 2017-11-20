|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police arrest Devone Clement who is on Probation for break in on Hornberger Lane
Clarksville, TN – A man who is no stranger to Clarksville Police and already on probation has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail again. Devone Maurice Clement was developed as a suspect by Detective Bradley after a November 9th, 2017 break in of a business on Hornberger Lane.
There were multiple vehicles broken into and a 2011 Honda Accord stolen.
The Honda Accord was recovered at a convenience store on Dover Road. It had been abandoned on the parking lot.
Clement was located and taken in custody at a residence on Notgrass Road.
On Monday, November 20th, 2017, Devone Maurice Clement, 30, was booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with Vehicle Burglary x 6, Burglary of a Business, Auto Theft, Driving on Revoked License and Violation of Probation. Bond is set at $210,000.
Clement has a long criminal history involving Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest, Traffic violations, Drugs and Probation violations.
SectionsNews
TopicsAggravated Robbery, Auto Theft, Bond, Burglary of a Business, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Devone Maurice Clement, Dover Road, Driving on a Revoked License, Evading Arrest, Honda Accord, Hornberger Lane, Montgomery County jail, Notgrass Road, Probation, Traffic Violation, Vehicle Burglary, Violation of Probation
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed