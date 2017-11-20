Clarksville Police investigate man being shot and killed on Mitchell Street

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, November 20th, 2017, around 4:08pm, Clarksville Police and EMS responded to a 911 call in reference to a man who was at 201 Mitchell Street and had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in his 20s, on the front porch of 201 Mitchell Street, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare in extremely critical condition.

He later died from his injuries at Tennova Healthcare.

Investigators are canvassing the area for any possible witnesses and the crime scene is on site processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cunningham, 931.648.0656, ext 5196, the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

