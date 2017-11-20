Clarksville Police request assistance identifying Hundred Oaks Lane Homicide Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department investigation into the November 7th, 2017 Homicide of Christopher Lane, 312 Hundred Oaks Lane, is ongoing.

Police have a photo of a suspect involved in the Homicide and are asking the public for assistance identifying the man.

The lead investigator is Detective Bing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 931.648.0656, ext 5133 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

