Roxy Regional Theatre gets you in the Holiday Spirit with “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, November 23rd – December 16th

Clarksville, TN – After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your out-of-town guests to Historic Downtown Clarksville for family entertainment sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Charles M. Schulz’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, November 23rd, at 7:00pm. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night pay-what-you-can tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 6:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

As an Black Friday bonus, pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available for the 8:00pm performance on Friday, November 24th, beginning at 7:30pm that evening.

In “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, the classic 1965 animated television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson comes to life, complete with everyone’s favorite characters and Vince Guaraldi’s iconic, jazzy score.

When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

Starring Bryan Plummer as Charlie Brown, the musical also features RJ Magee as Snoopy, Shoshana Canali as Lucy, Josh Bernaski as Linus, Matthew Combs as Pig Pen, Quinn Tierney Vaira as Frieda, Ryan Bowie as Schroeder, Jackie Ostick as Violet, Michelle Foletta as Sally, Emily Rourke as Patty and Elisa Galindez as Shermy. Directed by Ryan Bowie, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was adapted for the stage by Eric Schaeffer by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson.

On Friday, November 24th, patrons are invited to ring in the season at the seventh annual “Christmas Over The Cumberland” with Charlie Brown at F&M Bank’s Franklin Room, featuring dinner, meet-and-greet with Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang, and holiday music with a Celtic flair by local favorites Red River Breeze.

The evening’s menu features a chili bar with all the fixin’s; vegetable beef soup; salad bar; fruit, cheese and veggie display; and assorted holiday desserts, complemented with Beachaven wines. Doors open at 6:00pm, with dinner served at 6:30pm, followed by the 8:00pm performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Roxy Regional Theatre. Tickets are $40.00.

On Saturday, December 2nd, families can partake of lunch and holiday crafts with Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang before the matinee. “Lunch with Charlie Brown” starts at 12:30pm across the street at Edward’s Steakhouse, followed by holiday arts and crafts and photos with the cast. Tickets are $40.00 for the package, which includes the 2:00pm performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. All children must be accompanied by a paying adult.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is presented by arrangement with Tams-Witmark Music Library, Inc., and is made possible in part through the generous support of Legends Bank. Additional funding support has been provided by Ernest & Joan DeWald, David & Ellen Kanervo, Rick & Mary Konvalinka, Nancy & Garnett Ladd and Barbara & Larry Goolsby.

Performances run November 23rd through December 16th on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. There is no 8:00pm performance on December 16th.

Tickets are $25.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Wednesday and Thursday performances during the run.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

