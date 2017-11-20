|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU’s Jaison Williams named STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Finalist Newer: NASA tracks cigar-shaped Interstellar Asteroid as it passes through our Solar System »
Tennessee Lady Vols beat Wichita State Shockers, 68-56
Tennessee Athletics
Knoxville, TN – Freshman Rennia Davis recorded the first double-double of her college career to lead No. 12/18 Tennessee to a 68-56 victory over Wichita State on Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Wichita State fought its way back in the final stages of the half, cutting the UT advantage to 29-28 going into the break.
Jeliah Preston boosted the Shockers with nine first-half points.
Freshmen Finding Their Rhythm: Lady Vol freshmen Rennia Davis, Evina Westbrook and Anastasia Hayes combined for 36 of Tennessee’s 68 points while also adding 11 assists and five steals. The group averaged 34 minutes of action and committed only one foul each.
Up Next for Tennessee Lady Vols
Tennessee heads to Cancun, Mexico where it will face off against #20/19 Marquette Thursday in the first of three games at the Cancun Challenge. The game is set to start at 5:30pm CT and is available for viewing on CBS College Sports Live.
SectionsSports
TopicsAmerican Athletic Conference, Anatasia Hayes, Cancun Challenge, Cancun Mexico, Evina Westbrook, Jaime Nared, Knoxville TN, Lady Vols, Marquette, MeMe Jackson, Mercedes Russell, Rennia Davis, SEC, Shockers, Southeastern Conference, Tennessee, Tennessee Lady Vols, Thompson-Boling Arena, UT, UT Lady Vols, Wichita State
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed