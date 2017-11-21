APSU Football’s Will Healy named 2017 Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University head football coach Will Healy has been named the 2017 Roy Kidd Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year announced by the league office on Tuesday.

“I’m really happy for Coach Healy,” said Austin Peay Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “I don’t think anybody deserves it more. He’s taken a program, changed the culture and brought us up to national prominence. It’s been fun to watch his vision come to fruition and I think our program is certainly headed in the right direction.”

In his second season at the helm of the Govs, Healy orchestrated one of the greatest turnarounds in all of college football.

Coming into the year, the Governors were 1-45 in their last four seasons, having gone winless in each of the past two campaigns.

Behind Healy’s leadership, Austin Peay flipped the script and surged to college football relevance. The Governors picked up win-after-win en route to an 8-4 overall record. The eight victories ties for the most in program history and are the most since 1977.

Healy’s turnaround was perhaps the most evident on the road. The Govs picked up four victories away from Clarksville, more wins than the last nine years combined.

Healy’s 2017 team will forever be etched in Austin Peay lore, setting the record for most conference games won in a season (seven). The Govs were 8-1 against FCS competition on the year and at the conclusion of the 2017 regular season, Austin Peay reached its highest ever mark in both the FCS STATS Media Poll (26) and the FCS Coaches Poll (27).

Healy has been named one of 18 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award. The award is given annually to the top coach in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Sections

Topics