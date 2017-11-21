APSU to host Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends on December 1st

Clarksville, TN – December is approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Austin Peay State University holiday tradition.

At 7:30pm on Friday, December 1st, the APSU Department of Music will host its annual Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends, and the program for this performance will be a little different than in year’s past.

That’s because David and Allison Steinquest and Paul Binkley—a trio calling themselves We Three and the Kings—decided it was time to write and arrange a set of 10 original holiday songs for the event.

Those songs were recorded earlier this year, and the CD, “While Shepherds Watched,” will be for sale at the concert.

The evening will feature an incredible band, including Allison Steinquest, vocals; Alicia Enstrom (former member of Cirque du Soleil), violin; Binkley (former member of the band Alabama), guitar; Kevin Madill, piano; Tony Nagy, bass; Matt DeVore, drums; David Steinquest, percussion; and the APSU Percussion Ensemble.

The concert also will feature Christmas standards like “Away in a Manger,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “O Holy Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “O Christmas Tree,” and “While Shepherds Watched.”

However, the tunes are dressed up in unusual and innovative arrangements that give them new life. This year’s show also will be influenced by performers such as Family Force 5, Brandon Heath, Jordan Smith, and Mindy Smith.

The concert will have a homey atmosphere with the stage set up like a living room, complete with Christmas decorations!

Admission is two cans of food, which will be donated to Loaves and Fishes, or $5.00. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th. Call the Ticket Booth at 931.221.7001 or the Music Office at 931.221.7818 or get your tickets at www.apsu.edu (search marketplace).

This concert has sold out every year, so make sure to get your tickets ahead of time.

