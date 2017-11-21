|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Animal Care partners with 72nd Medical Detachment to help Homeless Animals Newer: Tennessee Highway Patrol launches I-40 Challenge Enforcement Initiative »
APSU Men’s Basketball plays Bethel at Fort Campbell’s Shaw Fitness Center, Wednesday
Austin Peay vs. Bethel
Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 | 3:00pm CT
Clarksville, TN – In conjunction with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell Garrison and Fort Campbell’s MWR (Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) Division, Austin Peay State University men’s basketball will host Bethel (Tennessee) in a 3:00pm, Wednesday, November 22nd contest at Shaw Physical Fitness Center on the Fort Campbell Military Installation.
This historic partnership not only provides Fort Campbell its first opportunity to host a regulation collegiate basketball contest, it serves as the Governors final pre-Thanksgiving tune-up before resuming the challenging schedule set before them in head coach Matt Figger‘s first season.
Admission for the contest is free to the general public and all Fort Campbell military members and their families, with seating at Shaw Fitness Center limited to roughly 1,400 spectators.
Led by adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week Terry Taylor, the Govs knocked off Oakland City and narrowly missed besting Big South favorite UNC Asheville last week. As the season progresses, a number of freshmen are stepping into big roles, including Taylor, Dayton Gumm (second-leading scorer, three straight games in double figures) and Richard Henderson (shooting 66.7 percent from the floor after four games).
Scouting Bethel
Austin Peay will get a reprieve from the high-level opponent shooting that has been its bane in the early part of the season; the Governors, who are allowing opponents to shoot at 50.2 percent from the floor, should benefit from Bethel’s 39.9 percent team mark.
The Wildcats are third in the NAIA Division I in offensive rebounds per game (17.6) and fifth in total steals (85). 2016-17 first-team All-SSAC performer Isaac Edmondson–who prepped at nearby Creekwood High School in Dickson–leads the Wildcats at 18.8 ppg.
Last Time Out Against the Wildcats
Via archived copies of The All-State (thanks, Woodward Library Digital Collection!), LetsGoPeay.com has ascertained that the Govs defeated Bethel 98-97 in a December 1, 1969 contest. Joe Murray drew a foul as Bethel attempted to set up a last-second shot, hitting his free-throw to win it for the Govs. Howard Wright’s 30 points led the way for Austin Peay.
Keep An Eye On
TAYLOR TOP DOG
The contest at Fort Campbell will be the Governors first home game away from the Dunn Center since it was built in 1975.
TURNING AROUND
With Dayton Gumm (twice) and Taylor (twice) leading the Govs in scoring during the season’s opening four contests, it marks the first time since at least the turn of the century a freshman has led Austin Peay in scoring in three or more consecutive games.
Fort Campbell-Bound
For all things related to the contest at Fort Campbell—maps to the visitor centers, FAQ’s and best practices—visit www.letsgopeay.com/FortCampbell
Follow APSU Men’s Basketball Online
Check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on Austin Peay’s Official Athletics Facebook page often for up-to-date news about all Governor athletics, as well as the Governor men’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayMBB).
Live stats will be available during the game at PeayStats.com, and all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on www.ovcdigitalnetwork.com; sadly, we are without those capabilities for this contest against Bethel. Postgame video interviews and other videos from around APSU Athletics can be found on our YouTube page (www.youtube.com/letsgopeay).
SectionsSports
Topics101st Airborne Division, Adidas, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Men's Basketball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Averyl Ugba, Bethel, Clarksville TN, Creekwood High School, Dayton Gumm, Dickson County, Fort Campbell, Fort Campbell KY, Fort Campbell MWR, Governors, Govs, Isaac Edmondson, Matt Figger, Morale Welfare & Recreation, Oakland City, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Richard Henderson, Shaw Physical Fitness Center, Terry Taylor, UNC Asheville, Wildcats
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed