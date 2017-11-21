APSU Women’s Basketball gets 55-52 road win against Alabama A&M

APSU Sports Information

Huntsville, AL – With just one day of rest between games, Austin Peay State University won a defensive battle against Alabama A&M by a score of 55-52, Tuesday afternoon.

The Govs had their earliest tip of the season, and the team came out cold in the first few possessions, before Falon Baker and Keisha Gregory took control of the Governors offense, combining for 13 of the Govs 14 first-quarter points.

Gregory scored seven points in the first quarter going 2-3 from the field and a perfect 2-2 at the line, with Baker shooting 3-6 from the field tacking on two rebounds to go with her six points.

The Govs struggled to keep the Lady Bulldogs off the glass in the second quarter, as the Bulldogs pulled down seven rebounds and scored nine second-chance points, compared the Governors four. Turnovers kept the Governors from being able to run their half-court offense, as the Govs coughed up the ball 12 times in the first half.

Leading into the half, the Governors defense was put to the test as the Lady Bulldogs began to get hot from the field, scoring 18 points in the second quarter. Despite turnovers and cool shooting the game was tied at 27 heading into the half.

Coming out of the break, forwards Brianne Alexander and Kelen Kenol started owning the glass, on both ends of the floor. Alexander had three defensive rebounds and 10 points in the second half, while Kenol had six rebounds and six points to help the Governors regain the lead early in the fourth quarter

The Govs kept trading baskets with the Bulldogs late into the final period. Alabama A&M guard DeShawna Harper hit a three pointer with less than a minute remaining to bring the Bulldogs within one. Alabama A&M resorted to intentional fouling to get more offensive possessions, but Falon Baker calmly stepped up to the stripe and hit two clutch free throws, before Bri Williams came down with the game-sealing rebound with just seconds left in the game, giving the Govs their first road win of the season.

Gregory led the Governors in scoring with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Baker and Alexander also scored in double figures, with 13 and 10 points respectively. Kenol added six points and six rebounds, while senior point guard led the Govs with four assists.

Brianah Ferby scored all five bench points for the Governors in her 18 minutes on the floor, adding two steals and one assist in her fourth career game.

Game Notes

With the win, the Govs extend their current winning streak to three.

Austin Peay remains unbeaten at Alabama A&M winning all three contests played in Huntsville. The Govs lead the overall series against the Bulldogs 4-1.

Three Governors finished in double figures: Gregory (17), Baker (13) and Alexander (10).

Gregory’s career high 17 points led the Govs. Gregory also led Austin Peay with 8 rebounds .

Williams led the team in assists with 4 this is her 19th career game with three or more assists.

The score was tied nine times, with seven lead changes throughout the Govs first road win.

Catching up with coach Midlick

Overall Thoughts

“I was proud of the team for a one day turn around, and we put in some different things defensively to use against this team. The team really took it to heart and I thought our defensive effort was pretty gritty today.”

Turnover Trouble

“We need to continue to work on footwork, we need to continue to work on our sureness with the basketball, with passes, we have to pass fake and shot fake. We need to do breakdowns and hold the team accountable in practice when we make mistakes, and we will continue to grow.”

Competitive Effort

We put two things on the board today, talk and compete, and I thought we did both of those. I thought we got a good shot from Alabama A&M, I don’t think it was that they played poorly, I think we came in here and played well enough to steal a game on the road against a really good basketball team.”

Next Up for APSU Women’s Basketball



The Govs will take the court again after the holiday break 3:00pm, Sunday, against Lipscomb.

