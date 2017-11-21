Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police release name of Homicide Victim on Mitchell Street

November 21, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On November 20th, 2017, Clarksville Police responded to a man who had been shot at 201 Mitchell Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare in extremely critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The name of the homicide victim is Rayquan Hudson, 28.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cunningham, 931.648.0656, ext 5196, the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


