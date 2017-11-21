Montgomery County Animal Care partners with 72nd Medical Detachment to help Homeless Animals

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is pleased to celebrate one year of partnering with the 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, which is part of the 86th Combat Support Hospital.

Not only have these military heroes examined and treated many homeless animals in the last year, but they have now added spaying and neutering so the animals will be adopted quicker.

Jeanette Farrell, animal control director states, “We are thrilled to work with the team of the 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support to help save animals in our community. We are grateful for the support and dedication of these soldiers to our country and for their dedication to the homeless animals that need their help.”

The partnership with the 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support is expected to be a long-term partnership for the benefit in helping to care for and control the animal population in Montgomery County. Partnering with the community is not something new for the 72nd.

Earlier this year they partnered with Austin Peay State University (APSU) Students by participating in a goat production laboratory at APSU’s Farm and Environmental Education Center.

CPT Melissa North said, “I’m very grateful to Montgomery County Animal Care and Control for allowing us the opportunity to help the local animal community. This partnership allows us to practice quality veterinary surgical skills and benefits the adoptions process.”

If you are interested in partnering with Montgomery County Animal Care and Control as a volunteer or in another capacity, please contact Director Jeanette Ferrell at jmfarrell@mcgtn.net or at 931.648.5750.

About Montgomery County Animal Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCACC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

