Nashville Predators defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Predators came out swinging tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, while dominating the first two periods of the game. As the first period ended the teams were tied at 1, but you could see that when the second period began, things would be different.

Mattias Ekholm set a franchise record for scoring in four consecutive games, most of any Predators Defensive man. Balanced scoring from a number of players has been a pretty common site of late for Nashville. Tonight, Kevin Fiala, Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Johanson and Nick Bonino and Kyle Turris provided the offense against the Jets.

Ekholm’s presence and play on the ice hasn’t gone unnoticed by Coach Peter Liviolette. “He’s a great player and he’s getting some power play time and is really bringing the hammer from the weak side of the ice.” said the coach.

Solid goal keeping was a must tonight and Pekka Rinne delivered. During the first period where the Jets had numerous opportunities to score, Rinne shut them down. Then when the Jets turned up the heat in the third period, Pekka was under fire most of the period. He only allowed 2 goals though, and managed to seal the victory.

The Predators are getting scoring from a number of different players and that’s something that every coach likes to see. Known for one of the top defenses in the league, that could only mean good things for Nashville moving forward.

The Predators called up Pontus Aberg and Frederick Gaudreau from Milwaukee, and once Ryan Ellis returns and Scott Hartnell returns from injury, you’ve got to believe that this hockey team will be a solid contender to make it back to the Play-offs.

Nashville on the ice again Wednesday night as Shea Webber and the Montreal Canadians return to Nashville. Puck drops at 7:00pm.

