Tennessee College of Applied Technology officially launches Operation Next

Clarksville, TN – Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow (LIFT), a Manufacturing USA national innovation institute — in partnership with the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), Amatrol, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development, and Gene Haas Foundation — announced the launch of “Operation Next” – a new model for equipping separating military personnel with the skills and credentials needed for the most in-demand advanced manufacturing civilian careers in the country.

“The Operation Next Program is ideal for the transitioning soldiers who are contemplating their next career choice. The Industrial Technology and CNC Machining courses are well suited to immediate employment within industry openings in our region and can also be applied to enrollment in one of our full programs of study,” said Dr. Arrita Summers, President, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Dickson and Clarksville.

“Additionally, the national certification earned will demonstrate transferable skills for many industries nationwide,” Summers stated.

This new national model provides high level technical training to separating soldiers while they are still on active duty, moving them from deployment to career in the shortest time possible and connecting them to some of the more than half-million open jobs in precision machining and industrial technology.

Operation Next brings market leaders in manufacturing training together in a full-service online learning platform that soldiers can access before leaving the service, accelerating their transition into civilian manufacturing careers. The hybrid training program combines self-directed virtual learning with hands-on lab work and gives soldiers foundational knowledge, practical real-world skills, and national industry credentials with immediate value in the labor market.

For more information about this highly successful program, please contact Eric Horton, Fort Campbell Soldier Transition Program Coordinator at the American Job Center located in Clarksville at 931.905.3580 office | 931.218.3535 cell.

