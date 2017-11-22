APSU Football has Seven Players selected to All-OVC teams

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall was tabbed as the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year while several other Governors received postseason awards, announced on Tuesday morning by the league office.

Oatsvall, of Brentwood Tennessee, is the first Governor to ever be selected as the conference’s Freshman of the Year in the 14th year that the award has been given out by the OVC.

In addition to the major award winners, a record seven Austin Peay student-athletes were named to the Football All-OVC teams.

Jaison Williams and Gunnar Scholato were selected to the First-Team Defense, while Oatsvall, Kyle Anderton and Ryan Rockensuess were named to the Second-Team Offense.

Kyran Moore was voted as the league’s First-Team Specialist. Oatsvall, Anderton and Ahmaad Tanner were selected to the 11-member All-Newcomer Team.

Award Winner Bios

JEREMIAH OATSVALL finished the season ranking sixth in the conference in total offense (1,601 yards). His role was significantly increased during the Tennessee State game, where the young Gov was inserted into the starting role after an injury to JaVaughn Craig. Oatsvall started the final five games and led an offense that averaged 33 points per game during that span. He finished the year as the third-leading rusher for the Governors.

JAISON WILLIAMS, a Buck Buchanan award finalist, played much bigger than his size during his sophomore campaign in Clarksville. The Trussville, AL native racked up 9.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss, while starting all 12 games in the 2017 season. Williams forced a team-high four fumbles and he was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week on October 1st. He finished the season with 44 tackles and 13 hurries as the top pass rusher on the squad.

GUNNAR SCHOLATO makes an appearance on the All-OVC list for the second consecutive year. Scholato improved on his Second-Team Defense selection from a year ago and became the first Governor to record back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since 2000-2001 (Drew Wilson). Scholato orchestrated one of the nation’s stingiest defensive units. He led the team with 12.0 tackles for loss, while also collecting an interception and a pair of fumble recoveries along the way.

KYRAN MOORE made the most of his senior season in a Governors uniform. The do-it-all playmaker from Bessemer, Ala. finished the season with 757 yards of total offense, while scoring eight total touchdowns. In addition to his stellar offensive numbers, Moore asserted himself as the top return specialist in the conference. His 363 all-purpose yard-breakout performance against FBS powerhouse UCF on October 28th earned him STATS FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

KYLE ANDERTON was one of Austin Peay football’s unsung heroes. A starter at left tackle for all 12 games, Anderton was key to one of the best pass-protection units in the country. The Governors finished the season ranked 11th nationally in sacks allowed. The Gallatin Tennessee native was also a part of a dominant rushing attack that led the league in rushing offense and finished 6th in all of FCS football in that category.

RYAN ROCKENSUESS played alongside Anderton at left guard for all 12 games. Another key member to one of the most improved offensive lines in the country, Rockenseuss turned in a stellar year on the field and in the classroom. In addition to his work on the gridiron, Rockenseuss was selected as the lone Governors representative on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, for having one of the top GPA’s in the district as his position.

AHMAAD TANNER finished his inaugural campaign as a Governor with a team-high 698 yards rushing. On 136 attempts this season, Tanner was stopped behind the line of scrimmage just 15 times, proving to be one of the most physical runners in the OVC. Tanner concluded the season on fire, scoring a rushing touchdown in six-straight contests and notching his first career multi-touchdown performance in the final game of the season – a 28-13 victory over Eastern Illinois.

