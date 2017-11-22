APSU Football’s Devin Stuart named STATS FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Chicago, IL – Austin Peay State University football team punter Devin Stuart was named the STATS FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week for his stellar performance on Saturday against Eastern Illinois, announced Monday afternoon.

Stuart was a difference maker for the Govs in their 28-13 win over the Panthers.

He led off the game with a 21-yard rush on a fake punt in Austin Peay’s opening drive.

It was his first career rushing attempt as he set his offense up inside the EIU 30-yard line.

In rainy, cold conditions – not ideal for kickers – Stuart made sure to do his part in the victory. He downed a pair of punts inside the Panther two-yard line and later boomed a season-high 58-yard attempt that flipped field position late in the game. On four attempts, Stuart averaged 40.0 yard per punt.

Stuart joins teammates Kentel Williams and Kyran Moore as current Govs who have been selected as FCS STATS National Players of the Week.

