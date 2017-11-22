Christmas on the Cumberland opens to the delight of Hundreds

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s McGregor Park RiverWalk was filled with music, dancing, and fans of Santa & Mrs Claus at Tuesday’s official lighting of the city’s 2,000,000 light holiday display.

Christmas on the Cumberland kicked off its 19th year with a grand opening ceremony that began at 5:30pm.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan was joined by special guests, Chuck E. Cheese and Santa Claus, watching with the crowd as the Rossview High School Choir sang classic Christmas songs. Acro Dance Express, and CAST & Crowns Performing Arts Studio also performed.

Letters from Home Pizza, Big City Dogs, and Harmony Farms were on hand, vending food and drinks on the chilly evening, hot chocolate was also being served inside the RiverWalk Museum.

Christmas on the Cumberland, Clarksville’s popular lighted walk-through event, will be open nightly from 5:00pm-10:00pm, Sunday through Thursday and 5:00pm-11:00pm, Fridays and Saturdays through January 2nd, 2018. Admission is free.

Family-friendly activities will take place from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Saturday, December 9th and 16th. This year’s free activities include holiday crafts and performances by local school and church choirs and dance groups.

Christmas on the Cumberland is presented by the City of Clarksville and Altra Federal Credit Union and is sponsored by Clarksville Living Magazine.

To find out more call 931.645.7476.

Photo Gallery

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics