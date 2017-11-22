Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police look to identify Dollar General Robbery Suspect

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are asking for assistance identifying a white male who robbed a Dollar General, 1100 Ash Ridge Drive on Monday, November 20th, 2017 around 5:10pm.

The man walked in and demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk gave him the money, he left the business.

The man was described as a white male, approximately 5’5.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo in connection to the robbery of the Dollar General on Ash Ridge Drive.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, gray scarf, and light blue jeans. He was described as having a raspy voice.

CPD are aware he is covered without a clear facial photo, but someone may have seen the man prior to entering the business or recognizes the clothing.

Anyone with information can call Detective Baker, 931.648.0656, ext 5151 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


