Clarksville Police release video of Suspects in Homicide on Chapel Street

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department is investigating the homicide of Ray Charles Nelson which occurred on Chapel Street, November 10th, 2017. The video shows the suspects in the homicide.

Anyone with information or can identify the suspects in the video can contact Detective McClintock 931.648.0656, ext 5465, the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

