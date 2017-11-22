|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police release video of Suspects in Homicide on Chapel Street
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department is investigating the homicide of Ray Charles Nelson which occurred on Chapel Street, November 10th, 2017. The video shows the suspects in the homicide.
Anyone with information or can identify the suspects in the video can contact Detective McClintock 931.648.0656, ext 5465, the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
SectionsNews
TopicsChapel Street, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Homicide, Ray Charles Nelson
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed