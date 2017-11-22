Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police release video of Suspects in Homicide on Chapel Street

November 22, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department is investigating the homicide of Ray Charles Nelson which occurred on Chapel Street, November 10th, 2017. The video shows the suspects in the homicide.

Anyone with information or can identify the suspects in the video can contact Detective McClintock 931.648.0656, ext 5465, the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives