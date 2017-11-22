|
Clarksville Police are searching for Jonathan Humphrey for Aggravated Assault
Clarksville, TN – On November 7th, 2017 around 4:20pm, Clarksville Police report a 31 year old jogger got into an argument with the owners of a large pit bull about the dog not being on a leash and running toward the jogger.
A man, later identified as Jonathan Ray Humphrey, pulled out a large knife walked toward the victim putting him in fear for his safety. The victim ran into a convenience store and was followed by Humphrey who yelled profanities at the man and then walked out.
If anyone sees Humphrey call 911.
Anyone with information can call Detective Pew, 931.648.0656, ext 5365 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
