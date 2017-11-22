|
Montgomery County Government Departments to close for Thanksgiving
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Departments, with the exception of public safety and emergency services, will close Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 and Friday, November 24th in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
All Montgomery County departments will resume normal business hours on Monday, November 27th.
