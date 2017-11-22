|
Tennessee State Fire Marshal Urges Safety in the Kitchen this Thanksgiving
Nashville, TN – As families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving Day feasts this Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reminds Tennesseans to incorporate good cooking safety habits into their plans in order to avoid a holiday home fire.
Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment, with three times the average number. An estimated 2,000 Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings are reported to U.S. fire departments each year according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Here in the Volunteer State, 18 percent of reported home structure fires in 2016 involved cooking equipment.
Those 2,021 fires resulted in 13 civilian fatalities, 54 civilian injuries, nine firefighter injuries and over $8 million of direct property damage according to the Tennessee Fire Incident Reporting System.
“Careless cooking habits can lead to devastating fires,” said State Fire Marshal and Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “Because the excitement of a Thanksgiving get-together can lead to distractions for holiday cooks, we’re urging Tennesseans to pay attention in the kitchen, and if using a turkey fryer, take all necessary safety precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your property.”
The SFMO offers these safety tips for a fire-safe Thanksgiving:
For more information on making your home fire-safe, download and print the State Fire Marshal’s home fire safety checklist.
