Tennessee Vols get overtime win over #18 Purdue
Tennessee Athletics
Paradise Island, Bahamas – A pair of late rallies lifted Tennessee to a 78-75, overtime victory over No. 18 Purdue on Wednesday afternoon in the opening game of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.
After back-to-back buckets by Williams to draw the Vols within one, Purdue (4-1) turned the ball over, giving UT possession with 1:04 left. Tennessee got the ball in and found Williams near the top of the key. He worked his way down low and – following a double team by the Boilermakers – passed off to Alexander in the paint for a wide-open dunk to take the lead.
Battling Down the Stretch
Down 73-68 with 2:45 left in overtime, the Vols put together a 10-3 run to end the game. UT hit its last four baskets down the stretch, and James Daniel III made a pair of free throws with two seconds left to seal the victory. On defense, Tennessee held the Boilermakers to just three shots (1-3) during that time span.
Vols Grind Around the Glass
Despite Purdue having two players taller than 7-2, the Volunteers out-rebounded the Boilermakers, 50-41. UT was active on the offensive end, grabbing 20 boards to help Tennessee get 21 second-chance points. Kyle Alexander led the way for the Vols behind 11 rebounds. Purdue’s Isaac Haas (7-2) and Matt Haarms (7-3) were held to just seven boards combined.
Turner Fuels First Half
Turner provided an offensive spark after coming off the bench for the Vols. At 5:29 left in the half, UT trailed 27-16, but Turner rattled off nine-consecutive points for Tennessee to make it a 31-27 game with three minutes remaining. He had 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the period.
Up Next for Tennessee Men’s Basketball
Tennessee will face No. 5 Villanova, who defeated Western Kentucky, 66-58, on Thursday in Game 5 of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The game will tip at 11:30am CT and will be televised on ESPN.
