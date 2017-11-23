APSU Volleyball to hold NCAA Watch Party Sunday night

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – After punching its NCAA tournament ticket last weekend, the Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team finds where that ticket leads during the Governors NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship Selection Show Watch Party, beginning 7:00pm, Sunday in the Echo Power Club Room at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay will host the watch party as a lead up to the NCAA tournament selection show which will air at 8:00pm (CT), Sunday on ESPNU.

Doors at Fortera Stadium will open at 7:00pm so fans can mingle with the players and coaches of the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament champions while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvre.

The Governors have won a program-record 30 matches in 2017, including a record 27 regular-season contests. Austin Peay’s 2017 volleyball squad also became the first in school history to claim both the volleyball regular-season and tournament titles in the same season.

Senior middle blocker Ashley Slay was named the OVC’s Player of the Year, the first Governor to receive that honor since 2009. Freshman Brooke Moore was named the OVC Tournament Most Valuable Player, the first freshman in conference history to earn that award.

In addition, junior Kristen Stucker won her second consecutive OVC Setter of the Year accolade.

