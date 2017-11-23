Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan celebrates season of Thanksgiving

Written by Kim McMillan

Mayor of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Over the last few weeks, departments at City Hall and across City Government have been abuzz with holiday-inspired caring and sharing.

The “giving season” got rolling in early November as City employees competed in the Field Day Games as part of the annual United Way “Be a Game Changer” Campaign. This event helped inspire pledges and raise money for United Way, which provides financial support for dozens of local social service agencies throughout the year.

A few weeks ago, City employees began contributing to the Operation Stand Down holiday food basket program, which helps the agency distribute Thanksgiving turkey dinners to deserving military veterans in need.

At Thanksgiving each year a group of employees from the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department get together and organize a Community Feast at Burt-Cobb Community Center.

These are just a few of the examples of good deeds going on across City Government at this time of year. In each case, volunteers use their own resources and time and gather up food and gifts for others in our great community.

I am so proud of our great group of City Employees, who always open their hearts to give to others and to serve them. It’s this special “giving” in Thanksgiving that makes this time of year so remarkable. And I know there are dozens of similar events that unfold across our community each year during the Holidays. Thousands work hard to make these caring events come to life.

We are fortunate to live in a community where so many people give of themselves so that their neighbors may have food and sustenance and shelter.

So, on this Thanksgiving holiday, I give thanks for all who understand and share the power of giving, who put others first and live in service. They put true unity in our community, pull us together and make Clarksville stronger.

From my family to yours, may we celebrate a season of caring and sharing, and all have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

