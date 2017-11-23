Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Stephen Cole

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to locate a missing person, Stephen Michael Cole also known as “Lurch”, 36, W/M, 5’11, 195, Brown Hair and Brown eyes.

He was last seen in the company of friends in Clarksville, on November 18th, 2017, around 11:30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

He also left personal property at the house.

If seen, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information can call Detective Bartel, 931.648.0656, ext 5144, TIPSLINE – 931.645.8477.

Sections

Topics