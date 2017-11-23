|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Happy Thanksgiving from Clarksville Online
Clarksville, TN – On this day of Thanksgiving we pause and take a moment to be grateful for all our blessings: the freedom which this great country provides, the opportunity for growth and achievement, good health and the confidence and trust you have given to us.
Clarksville Online would not be where we are without you, our readers.
Our best wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving.
SectionsCommentary
TopicsClarksville Online, Clarksville TN, Thanksgiving
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed