Happy Thanksgiving from Marsha Blackburn

Written by Marsha Blackburn

7th District of Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – On the fourth Thursday of every November, Americans give thanks for many things—but mostly food, family and friendship. This year, I want to personally recognize each of my district’s 19 counties for their individual characteristics, notable citizens, and generous businesses. Thank you, Seventh District. You are wonderful constituents.

If you’re a military veteran in Benton County, you know George Hargrove as the head of all things veteran. Active with the Chamber of Commerce and Benton County Veterans Memorial in Camden, he is a faithful and passionate advocate for our war heroes. Thank you, George, for your leadership and encouragement. You make middle-Tennessee a better place to work and live.

The battle to fight child abuse is going strong in Chester County. The Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse combines professional staff with trained volunteers to preserve and improve the quality of family life in western Tennessee. Thank you, staff and volunteers, for your fundraising and community outreach to support area children and families in desperate need.

Sometimes it takes an entire community to save a local hospital. Decatur County community leaders, elected officials, and citizens have banded together in the battle to save the General Hospital in Parsons. Your efforts are significant in rural Tennessee, and your goals are laudable. Thank you for continuing to fight for local, affordable health care.

At times, we’ve fallen short in educating our youth about the sacrifices our veterans make throughout our nation’s history. Then Giles County’s Mike Magnuson and Ken Crosson step in. They work tirelessly with the Ardmore Veterans Group to celebrate our veterans with the Spring Pancake Breakfast and Fall Chicken Stew, bringing our heroes, friends and family together for friendship and fellowship. Thank you, Mike and Ken—your thoughtfulness and kindness is invaluable.

In Hardin County lies the hauntingly beautiful Shiloh National Military Park—the site of the most epic struggle in the Western Theater of the Civil War, and the Tennessee River Museum in Savannah. They are historical marvels made possible by the wonderful staff and volunteers who make them must-see destinations. Thank you for helping us study and reflect on our nation’s history.

Customers worldwide can thank Thyssenkrupp Elevator in Middleton for their innovative and customized mobility systems. But Hardeman County residents can personally thank them for being one of the largest employers in the area, with an economic impact that echoes into many surrounding areas. Thank you, Thyssenkrupp, for your focus on employees, as well as innovation.

Since February 2014, Mandy King has helmed the Hickman County Chamber of Commerce, hosting 19 major community events each year, promoting local businesses, increasing tourism, and attracting economic development. Mandy is a critical part of the equation in Hickman County, and we are so thankful for her leadership.

State leaders Rep. Steve McDaniel and Sen. Dolores Gresham deserve recognition and appreciation for their help in choosing Parkers Crossroads as the future Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. This Henderson County location is beautiful and fitting to provide the dignity and honor our veterans deserve for their sacrifice. Thank you, Steve and Dolores. Your diligence will ultimately serve 17 Tennessee counties and 45,000 veterans.

Karin Landers knows just how to lure visitors to the rich history, natural resources, industry and family entertainment in Humphreys County. As the director of tourism, Karin is an expert on Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, “Music on the Square” in Waverly, one of the world’s largest outdoor BBQ events in McEwen, and Blue Creek Nature Center. Thank you, Karin, for showcasing Humphreys County as a family destination.

The Crockett Friends of NRA in Lawrence County support educational and safety courses through the Eddie Eagle GunSafe program, volunteer with the Summertown and Lawrence County high schools’ trap teams—who have won national championships and college scholarships, and even throw fundraisers for local volunteer fire departments. Thank you, Crockett Friends—your hard work and dedication are essential in your community and country.

Lewis County is so fortunate to have Dennis and Shelley Cohen of Hohenwald representing their community by hosting hunting events for Purple Heart heroes. As associates for the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, the Cohens sponsor hunts for wounded veterans on their property, providing airfare, transportation, food, lodging, licenses and guides. What a tremendous gift! Thank you, Dennis and Shelley, for your kindness and generosity.

Perhaps no time is more appropriate to thank our Tennessee farmers than harvest time. McNairy County farmers enjoyed particularly beautiful weather this fall that allowed the harvest to proceed full speed ahead. Thank you, farmers, for your incredibly hard work to help feed and clothe the world.

Builders all over the mid-South are thankful for “The Door Guys”—aka, Commercial Installation LLC. Not only do they install high-quality architectural openings for all types of buildings, they hire veterans from Fort Campbell to work at all business levels, laborers to project managers. Thank you, Door Guys—your integrity, excellence, and commitment to veterans is exactly what Montgomery County values most.

Columbia State Community College—with its flagship campus in Maury County—was named by the Aspen Institute as one of the nation’s top 150 community colleges. Many thanks to assistant professor Eric McCullough—winner of the EMS iSimulation Excellence Award, respiratory care program—winner of the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award, and 10 engineering students who modified a toy Power Wheels Disney Minnie Mouse for a medically-impaired 9-year-old girl. Thank you, Columbia State, for your achievements and compassion.

If you’ve ever visited the Fort Donelson National Battlefield, you can thank the Stewart County Chamber of Commerce for helping preserve the memory of the great fort overlooking the mighty Cumberland River. The county’s historical and outdoor recreational activities top the adventurers’ list, thanks to the Chamber’s commitment to history and tourism. Well done, Chamber.

Happy 200th Birthday, Wayne County! We are so thankful for your small business owners, hardworking farmers, community-involved bankers, savvy librarians, dedicated teachers, engaged churches, and hundreds of volunteers that make your region a great place to live and work. Your bicentennial celebration is a great way to honor your citizens and heritage.

Heritage tourism is a large part of Williamson County’s economy, and Franklin’s Charge has been passionate about developing American Civil War history since 2005. Their Cannon Committee recently secured and placed three Ordinance rifles at Carter Hill Battlefield Park, site of the 1864 Battle of Franklin and a regular part of Civil War history lessons. Thank you, Franklin’s Charge, for preserving county history and historic open space.

Yours in Service,

Marsha Blackburn

