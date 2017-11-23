Thanksgiving Day message from Fort Campbell’s Major General Andrew P. Poppas

Written by Major General Andrew P. Poppas

Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division

Fort Campbell, KY – “I do, therefore, invite my fellow-citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a Day of Thanksgiving…”

It was with these words that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on October 3rd, 1863. America was embroiled in conflict just like we are now, yet there was much to be thankful for as a nation – “needful diversions of wealth and of strength from the fields of peaceful industry to the national defense…,” as Lincoln described. The same holds true today.

With full hearts, we bask as a nation in the warmth of family and community, and we reflect on the challenge, responsibility, and privilege that are ours as citizens of these United States.

Here at U.S. Army Fort Campbell, we also reflect on the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) 75-year legacy of heroism.

Sections

Topics