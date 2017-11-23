|
Thanksgiving Day message from Fort Campbell’s Major General Andrew P. Poppas
Written by Major General Andrew P. Poppas
Fort Campbell, KY – “I do, therefore, invite my fellow-citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a Day of Thanksgiving…”
It was with these words that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on October 3rd, 1863. America was embroiled in conflict just like we are now, yet there was much to be thankful for as a nation – “needful diversions of wealth and of strength from the fields of peaceful industry to the national defense…,” as Lincoln described. The same holds true today.
With full hearts, we bask as a nation in the warmth of family and community, and we reflect on the challenge, responsibility, and privilege that are ours as citizens of these United States.
Here at U.S. Army Fort Campbell, we also reflect on the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) 75-year legacy of heroism.
It is our great fortune to live in a country of abundance and promise. Still only a few generations removed from our nation’s founders, we continue to blaze a trail toward stability and justice.
The 101st Airborne Division, the world’s only air assault division, is a leader on that path thanks to the strength and resilience of the entire #ScreamingEagle family.
Therefore, wherever you gather this #Thanksgiving holiday, Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) senior enlisted leader, and I extend to each of you – the U.S. Army Soldiers, Civilians and Families from 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 3rd BCT, 101st ABN DIV (AASLT), 101st CAB, Wings of Destiny, 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners”, 101st Airborne Division Artillery “Guns of Glory” and other units that make this division and #America so great – our personal thanks for your dedication and sacrifice, and our best wishes for a safe and joyous holiday.
