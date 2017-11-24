APSU Football ends season with appearance in Athlon Sports Power Rankings

APSU Sports Information

Chicago, IL – For the first time in program history, the Austin Peay State University football team has made an appearance in one of the national rankings or power polls, checking in as the No. 24 team in the Athlon Sports Power Rankings, released by FCS STATS senior editor Craig Haley earlier this week.

“The Governors might be the story of the regular season,” Haley said. “Reversing a 29-game losing streak and a 1-47 stretch by winning eight of their last ten games.”

Austin Peay finished the regular season with the most ever votes received in the FCS STATS Media Poll (290), narrowly missing the top-25. The Governors also received 49 votes in the FCS Coaches Poll, the most in school history.

The Govs placed a record seven players on the All-OVC squads released Tuesday and head coach Will Healy was named the Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year for the remarkable turnaround.

