Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Chocolate Affair tickets go on sale Today

November 24, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Purchase Tickets on Black Friday and receive a free gift

Chocolate AffairClarksville, TN – Join in Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s sixth annual Chocolate Affair for sweet and savory samples from more than 20 local and national businesses.

The event will be Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Cumberland Drive.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s sixth annual Chocolate Affair set for Saturday, February 3rd, 2018.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s sixth annual Chocolate Affair set for Saturday, February 3rd, 2018.

Event Information

Two event times are available. Family-friendly entertainment and activities will fill the 2:00pm-4:00pm event, while an adult soiree with dancing and a cash bar will round out the evening event from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

Tickets are $15.00 per person and and can be purchased online at www.cityofclarksville.com/chocolate or in person at Clarksville Parks and Recreation, 102 Public Square. Purchase your tickets on Black Friday (November 24th) and receive a free gift!

Interested in participating as a vendor? Don’t pass up this fabulous opportunity to let your business shine. Visit www.cityofclarksville.com/chocolate to find out more and apply online. Applications must be received by January 5th, 2018.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives