Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Chocolate Affair tickets go on sale Today

Clarksville, TN – Join in Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s sixth annual Chocolate Affair for sweet and savory samples from more than 20 local and national businesses.

The event will be Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Cumberland Drive.

Event Information

Two event times are available. Family-friendly entertainment and activities will fill the 2:00pm-4:00pm event, while an adult soiree with dancing and a cash bar will round out the evening event from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

Tickets are $15.00 per person and and can be purchased online at www.cityofclarksville.com/chocolate or in person at Clarksville Parks and Recreation, 102 Public Square. Purchase your tickets on Black Friday (November 24th) and receive a free gift!

Interested in participating as a vendor? Don’t pass up this fabulous opportunity to let your business shine. Visit www.cityofclarksville.com/chocolate to find out more and apply online. Applications must be received by January 5th, 2018.

