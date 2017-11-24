Dodging the Roadkill: The Thankful Biker

Clarksville, TN – As I begin to gather around the dinner table for another Thanksgiving meal with family and friends, I would be remiss if I didn’t list a few of the things I’m thankful for as a biker. Maybe some of these apply to you as well, if so, that’s great.

One of the biggest things I’m thankful for is how this motorcycle has brought me to places I would have never seen without it.

I traveled to Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Florida, Kentucky and Indiana. To Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Thankful to have ridden the great Rocky Mountains and all their beautiful glory.

Thankful for a motorcycle that’s been a beautiful machine to ride. It hasn’t given me any problems and other than replacing a few tires, she has “purrrrrrrred” like a kitten for over 65,000 miles.

I’m thankful for squirrels that make the right decision and deer that don’t dart out in front of me and the one little rodent that caused me to slide into a muddy ditch in Arkansas, but thankful that I wasn’t hurt and my bike wasn’t damaged.

Yes I’m Thankful!

I’m thankful for the people I’ve met along the way.. The old school bikers, the kids, the festivals I’ve traveled to, the city’s and towns I’ve seen that I would have NEVER seen had it not been for this motorcycle.

I’m thankful that I visited Rabbit Hash Kentucky and met the mayor, a real dog.

I’m thankful that I’m healthy and strong and can ride my “black beast” for hours on end to a destination that is unknown.

I’m thankful for the new friends I’ve made on this journey. Names like “Chainsaw” “Dusty” “Desperado” and “Moxie.”

I’m thankful for the brothers I meet who are willing to stand by me in my time of need, and me theirs, if it ever comes to that.

Most importantly, I’m thankful for all of you who follow my blog and share in my journey. You’ve offered encouragement, advice, suggestions and ideas for me to be a better biker and to operate a safe machine. It’s my hope that one day I can meet all of you personally.

I’m honored that so many of you are interested in my journey and am excited that you can share your experiences with me so I can learn from you. You guys are awesome and this connection couldn’t have come at a better time in my life.

I truly have a passion for what I’m doing and I was missing that passion when I retired from the workplace.

I give God all the glory and pray that all of you will be safe when you ride and will be blessed by the experiences you have. I hope to ride with all of you at some point, but for now we’re connected to this blog and that’s just fine with me.

God Bless you all!

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

