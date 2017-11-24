Tennessee Titans head to Indianapolis to play the Colts

Tennessee Titans (6-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

Sunday, November 26th, 2017 | 1:00pm EST/Noon CST

Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (6-4) travel this week to face the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts (3-7). Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium (capacity 63,000) is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CT on Sunday, November 26th, 2017.

This is the second of two annual games between the Titans and Colts. On October 16th, they met at Nissan Stadium in a Monday night matchup that the Titans won by a final score of 36-22.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota’s 53-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Taywan Taylor broke a 22-22 tie late in the fourth quarter, and running back Derrick Henry capped the evening with a 72-yard touchdown run.

The victory snapped the Colts’ 11-game winning streak in the series.

Although it features a pair of AFC clubs, the Titans-Colts game was “cross-flexed” and will be televised regionally on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. Play-by-play announcer Chris Myers and analyst Daryl Johnston will call the action, and Laura Okmin will report from the sidelines.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, gameday host Rhett Bryan and sideline reporter Jonathan Hutton.

Titans Try to Bounce Back

Last week, the Titans took a four-game winning streak to Pittsburgh for a Thursday night matchup with the Steelers. The hosts were uncharitable, intercepting four passes and sacking Mariota five times. It was a six-point game through three quarters, but the Steelers scored 17 in the fourth quarter to prevail 40-17.

Mariota rushed for a seven-yard touchdown and completed a career-long 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rishard Matthews. The third-year signal caller completed 22 of 33 passes for 306 yards to record his fifth career 300-yard game.

Matthews finished the contest with 113 yards on five receptions, notching his seventh career 100-yard performance.

The 75-yard touchdown was the longest catch of his career.

A victory this week would give the Titans seven wins in their first 11 games of a season for the first time since they went 10-1 to begin 2008, and it would improve their division record in 2017 to 3-1. They finish with three of their final five games of the regular season at home, including a New Year’s Eve finale with the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts’ most recent game also was against the Steelers. They enjoyed a Week 11 bye after hosting Pittsburgh on November 12th. In that game, the Colts built a 17-3 lead by early in the third quarter thanks to a pair of long touchdown passes from Jacoby Brissett to wide receivers Donte Moncrief (60 yards) and Chester Rogers (61 yards).

However, the Steelers stormed back, and Chris Boswell’s 33-yard field goal as time expired sent the Colts to their seventh defeat of the season.

Brissett has started every game this season with the exception of the season opener, filling in for Andrew Luck. He was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots on September 2nd and since then has passed for 2,172 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions and an 86.7 passer rating.

Luck, a three-time Pro Bowl selection suffering from a right shoulder injury, was placed on injured reserve on November 2nd without attempting a pass in 2017.

Chuck Pagano is in his sixth year as the head coach of the Colts. He led the club to a playoff berth in each of his first three seasons before going 8-8 and missing the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

