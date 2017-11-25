APSU Men’s Basketball hosts Miami University Sunday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball welcomes Miami University into the Dunn Center for some post-Thanksgiving hoops with a 2:00pm, Sunday tipoff against the Redhawks.

Averyl Ugba, who led the Govs with 18 points against the Wildcats, was the first upperclassman to lead Austin Peay in scoring this season. He and freshmen Terry Taylor and Dayton Gumm have been the Governors most consistent performers through the season’s first five contests.

With neither squad particularly proficient from beyond the arc (both Austin Peay and Miami currently shoot below 30 percent from three) early in the 2017-18 season, the battle down low may be the difference, and that’s a battle Austin Peay has been winning of late.

Over their past three games, the Govs are averaging 52.7 points in the paint and have posted 50 or more rebounds twice in that span. The Govs also blocked seven shots in their last contest, most in a single game since 2016.

Scouting the Redhawks

After three straight wins to open the campaign, the Redhawks have dropped back-to-back games against Hartford and Tulane. Transfer guard Darrian Ringo has filled the stat sheet early in his Redhawks career, averaging 7.2 ppg, 8.0 apg, 3.2 spg and 3.4 rpg.

Last Time Out Against Miami University

Down 17 early in the second half, the Govs chipped away at the Redhawks lead in the middle game of the 2016 Tarkett Sports Classic, getting within a point at the 2:19 mark, but could not find the go-ahead bucket in what ultimately became a 76-70 loss. A quartet of Govs finished in double figures, with Kenny Jones recording a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds).

Keep An Eye On

This is a battle of first-year head coaches, with Matt Figger and Jack Owens heading up the programs in Clarksville and Oxford.

Bench Battlers

Deyshawn Martin (14 points) and Richard Henderson (10) each reached double figures as reserves against Bethel–the third straight game that at least two members of Austin Peay’s second unit scored in double digits.

