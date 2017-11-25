|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan named to Women in Government program Newer: Dodging the Roadkill: Helmet, No Helmet »
APSU Men’s Basketball hosts Miami University Sunday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball welcomes Miami University into the Dunn Center for some post-Thanksgiving hoops with a 2:00pm, Sunday tipoff against the Redhawks.
Averyl Ugba, who led the Govs with 18 points against the Wildcats, was the first upperclassman to lead Austin Peay in scoring this season. He and freshmen Terry Taylor and Dayton Gumm have been the Governors most consistent performers through the season’s first five contests.
With neither squad particularly proficient from beyond the arc (both Austin Peay and Miami currently shoot below 30 percent from three) early in the 2017-18 season, the battle down low may be the difference, and that’s a battle Austin Peay has been winning of late.
Over their past three games, the Govs are averaging 52.7 points in the paint and have posted 50 or more rebounds twice in that span. The Govs also blocked seven shots in their last contest, most in a single game since 2016.
Scouting the Redhawks
After three straight wins to open the campaign, the Redhawks have dropped back-to-back games against Hartford and Tulane. Transfer guard Darrian Ringo has filled the stat sheet early in his Redhawks career, averaging 7.2 ppg, 8.0 apg, 3.2 spg and 3.4 rpg.
Last Time Out Against Miami University
Down 17 early in the second half, the Govs chipped away at the Redhawks lead in the middle game of the 2016 Tarkett Sports Classic, getting within a point at the 2:19 mark, but could not find the go-ahead bucket in what ultimately became a 76-70 loss. A quartet of Govs finished in double figures, with Kenny Jones recording a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds).
Keep An Eye On
This is a battle of first-year head coaches, with Matt Figger and Jack Owens heading up the programs in Clarksville and Oxford.
With 30 points off turnover against Bethel, it marks three straight games the Govs have turned opponent miscues into 25 or more points. The Govs also recorded 19 steals against the Wildcats, most since January 29th, 2008 (Southeast Missouri).
Bench Battlers
Follow APSU Govs Online
Check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on Austin Peay’s Official Athletics Facebook page often for up-to-date news about all Governor athletics, as well as the Governor men’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayMBB). Live stats will be available during the game at PeayStats.com, and all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on www.ovcdigitalnetwork.com
Postgame video interviews and other videos from around APSU Athletics can be found on our YouTube page (www.youtube.com/letsgopeay).
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Men's Basketball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Averyl Ugba, Bethel, Clarksville TN, Darrian Ringo, Dayton Gumm, Deyshawn Martin, Governors, Govs, Harford, Jack Owens, Matt Figger, Miami University, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Redhawks, Richard Henderson, Southeast Missouri, Terry Taylor, Tulane
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed