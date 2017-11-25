APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Nashville to take on Lipscomb

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team finishes a two-game road series 3:00pm, Sunday down I-24 in Nashville, as the Govs face Lipscomb in Allen Arena.

The Govs are coming off a low-scoring affair in Huntsville, AL where the Govs defense prevailed over Alabama A&M, 55-52 in the pre-holiday matchup.

Keisha Gregory led the Govs in almost every category scoring a career-high 17 points, pulling down eight rebounds and shooting 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Falon Baker and Brianne Alexander scored in double digits for the second-straight game as Baker racked up 13 points against the Bulldogs, including two late free-throw shots that helped seal a tough road win for the Governors. Alexander shot 66.7 percent from the field scoring 10 points, pulling down three rebounds and grabbing two steals.

The Govs continue to get bench production from freshman Brianah Ferby, who scored five points, pulled down three rebounds and had two steals against Alabama A&M in her 18 minutes on the floor.

As a team, the Governors are shooting 44.8 percent from the field, averaging 65.5 points per game. Austin Peay continues to shoot well from beyond the arc boasting a 32.6 three-point percentage, averaging 7.3 three-point shots per game.

Austin Peay and Lipscomb meet for the 26th times, with the Govs leading the lopsided series 19-6, winning 10 of the contests in Clarksville and eight in Nashville. The Govs have not faced the Bison since 2012, where the Govs won 69-42 in the Dunn Center.

The Govs are facing a Lipscomb team that has spent much of their nonconference schedule on the road, but are coming off a victory against fellow Ohio Valley Conference opponent, Murray State, in their home opener. The Govs will put their three-game winning streak on the line with six games remaining in nonconference play.

Austin Peay women’s basketball faces Lipscomb for the 25th time in program history, but for the first time in the Midlick era. Lipscomb is one of three Nashville opponents that the Govs will play on the road this season, along with Ohio Valley Conference members Tennessee State and Belmont.

Keisha Gregory led the Govs against Alabama A&M with 17 points and eight rebounds. Gregory and Falon Baker scored 22 of the 27 first half points for the Govs against Alabama A&M. Both Gregory and Baker had 11 points in the first half, finishing with 17 and 15 respectively.

The Govs are protecting a three-game winning streak. The Govs bounced back after a loss to Butler, and won their first two games in Clarksville and a road game at Alabama A&M.

Brianah Ferby scored all five bench points for the Govs in their win against Alabama A&M.

