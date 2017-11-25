|
|
|
|
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Powell Road Area Water Outage
Saturday, November 25th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on Powell Road from Rossview Road to the end of Powell Road to repair a water main leak.
The following roads in the Rossview Place, Rockford, Powell Road, Riverbend Landing subdivisions will also be affected by the water outage.
Roads Affected
Low water pressure may also affect area residents during the work.
The road is passable.
The repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 7:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
|
|
