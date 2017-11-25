Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan named to Women in Government program

Group’s goal is to support and mentor female leaders

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is among 25 participants selected to the Women in Government Leadership Class of 2018, a yearlong program designed to promote and support elected women leaders from across the nation.



“My elected women colleagues in the Class of 2018 are topic experts, activists and pioneers,” Mayor McMillan said. “I’m proud to be selected and add to this national network that provides friendship, advice and support for each other and for future women candidates.”

The 25 women in the Governing Institute program’s new class will be profiled in the February 2018 issue of Governing magazine.

The Class of 2018 gathered for their first leadership conference November 4th-5th in Phoenix, Arizona.



“At Governing, we see first-hand the difference women make in the lives of millions of constituents,” said Cathilea Robinett, president of Governing. “We are proud to contribute through the Women in Government Leadership Program.”



Nominations were received for nearly 150 women for the Class of 2018. The class was selected based on career and educational accomplishments, personal recommendations, a commitment

to actively participate and the goal of seating a diverse class.



The first member of the Class of 2018, Indiana State Rep. Robin Shackleford, was selected in July as the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF) Lois M. DeBerry Scholar. The annual

scholarship acknowledges the pioneering work of Rep. DeBerry, who served 41 years in the Tennessee House of Representatives.



Each class also includes one rising star, a woman with the interest and potential to run for office in the future. This year’s rising star is Macy Amos, Assistant Metropolitan Attorney for Metro Nashville. Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was a member of the Women In Government Class of 2017.



With Mayor McMillan, Amos and Shackleford, the Women in Government Leadership Program Class of 2018 includes women from 20 states holding a variety of offices in state and local government.

Other members of the Class of 2018 are:

Allison Ball, Kentucky State Treasurer

Alisha Bell, Commissioner, Wayne County, Mich.

Rosalynn Bliss, Mayor, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Cindy Bobbitt, Commissioner, Grant County, Okla.

Affie Ellis, Wyoming State Senator

Vivian Davis Figures, Alabama State Senator

Lena Fowler, Supervisor, Coconino County, Ariz.

Nellie M. Gorbea, Rhode Island Secretary of State

Toi Hutchinson, Ohio State Senator

Brenda A. Howerton Commissioner, Durham County, N.C.

Themis Klarides, Connecticut State Representative

Debra March, Mayor, Henderson, Nev.

Melissa McKinlay, Vice Mayor, Palm Beach County, Fla.

Helena N. Moreno, Louisiana State Representative

Kim K. Ogg, District Attorney, Harris County, Texas

Marian Orr, Mayor, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Catherine E. Pugh, Mayor, Baltimore, Md.

Connie Rockco, Supervisor, Harrison County, Miss.

Attica Scott, Kentucky State Representative

Emilia Sykes, Ohio State Representative

Acquanetta Warren, Mayor, Fontana, Calif.

Kimberly Yee, Arizona State Senator





About the Governing Institute

The Governing Institute advances better government by improving performance and outcomes through research, decision support and executive education to help public sector leaders govern more effectively. Governing is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

