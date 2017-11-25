Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office apprehends Cemage Garrard

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office led by Sergeant William Wall apprehended Cemage Darquez Garrard at approximately 3:00pm this afternoon, November 25th, 2017 at an apartment in the 700 block of Main Street.

Garrard, 23, had multiple warrants on file for two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of felony evading in a vehicle, three counts of driving on a suspended or revoked license, improper stopping at a stop sign, following to close, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of probation and escape.

Garrard was initially apprehended on Friday by bonding agents and brought to the warrants office at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies worked on processing his paperwork, he fled on foot from the warrants office.

Multiple agencies responded and assisted in searching for Garrard late yesterday afternoon without any luck. Deputies and investigators with the Sheriff’s Office worked throughout the night and into today to locate him.

“It was unfortunate Garrard got out of our custody in the first place,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “The entire process of receiving arrestees at the front entrance will be thoroughly reviewed and changes made to ensure this will not happen again.”

“I had a team of seven from our office looking for him. They worked quickly to locate and safely take him back into custody without further incident,” Fuson added.

Garrard’s bond was set at $652,000 with a hold without bond for the violation of probation.

