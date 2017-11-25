New Women’s Community Service Club Forming in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Membership in the GFWC is open to women of all ages and interests. GFWC of TN leadership has identified Clarksville as one of the next towns where they hope to form a new club.

Area residents are invited to attend an informal and informative presentation about the GFWC on November 27th, 2017 in the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Glass Study Room from 6:00pm–7:30pm.

Of the state’s membership expansion campaign, GFWC of TN 2nd Vice President Vicki Bechet said, “Our President and Board of Directors have made a goal to form at least 5 new clubs within two years. Although the Federation has an incredible 125+ year history of ‘Living the Volunteer Spirit’, most people don’t know about the organization, so we are excited to have the opportunity to tell our story and invite others to join us.”

Belonging to a GFWC club provides the opportunity to:

Contribute to the quality of life in your community

Gain a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction in doing good

Participate in interesting, informative, and inspiring programs and projects

Explore and sharpen skills that can lead to professional advancement

Expand your network of contacts – professional and personal

Build lifelong friendships

Have fun!

You’re invited to learn about an outstanding volunteer community service organization coming to Clarksville. Women of all ages and interests are encouraged to become charter members of our brand new Clarksville Women’s Club.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pageant Lane in Clarksville.

About the General Federation of Women’s Clubs

The GFWC is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With almost 100,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.

GFWC members volunteered over six million hours last year.

